Sound Off for May 27, 2017

Deserves better
Why are we treating Officer Ryan Vardman like a criminal when he may have saved another officer's life? If I saw somebody in the road threatening someone with a gun, I'd run over them, too.
First impressions
And the Pope thought to himself, "I won't forget what you said, either …"
Deep cover
Investigators have finally released damaging evidence of Trump campaign colluding with Russia to reveal negative facts about Democrats. Manafort secretly slipped Russian operatives Podesta's email password: "password."
Is that ‘it’?
Panelist on CNN asks other panelists: “How do we get the Trump voter to believe it?" “It” being all the mud they are slinging. Not is it true or credible, but how can we sell this? How sad.
Coup by poll
If the duly elected president of the U.S. can be removed or obstructed without evidence, then our right to vote is meaningless, and anyone can be convicted by public opinion alone.
Stood tall
To critics who carped that Melania should've worn a burqa or something in Saudi Arabia: Shut up already! She showed those sexists what we think about their stupid Sharia laws.
The difference
Charity begins in the heart of conservatives, while liberals believe it starts in other people’s wallets.
