Sound Off for May 28, 2017

At least the public is safer
I guess I'm OK with the Peachtree Mall killers' sentences. It's nice knowing that it will be at least 30 years before any of them has a chance to kill anyone else.
Armed, fit and ready
My physical fitness goals and small arms proficiency goals are to be able to protect my loved ones and administer aid to them and others if a situation arises. I am there.
Political glass more than half full
Every cloud has a silver lining. The nicest thing about Trump being President is watching leftists wet their pants.
If it’s not him, then who?
It seems to me that the amateurs on the White House staff are at risk for starting a political forest fire. The Donald is never wrong, but somebody has been.
They’re not in power, so ...
England, France and Germany foolishly allowed too many non-assimilating, poorly-screened Muslims to immigrate too quickly. Now they're paying for it. Hopefully, Democrats will come to their senses before it's too late for America.
Singleness of purpose
The motivation for Republicans to repeal ObamaCare is to give the super wealthy a nearly $1 trillion tax reduction. About this goal the Republicans are unified.
Doctrinal distinction
Jesus commanded us to visit those in prison. He didn't tell us to hide them from the authorities so they could get away with violating the law and thus stay out of prison.
Tax shelter opportunity
The only reason Trump visited Israel is because he believes he can off-shore an account on the West Bank.
