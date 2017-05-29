Sound Off for May 29, 2017

AHCA exemption
Would an injury caused while body-slamming a reporter be listed as a preexisting condition?
Required text
“The Grapes of Wrath” should be a must in every school in the U.S. Instead of free lunches this will open up people’s brains.
A big job
Oops, there goes another rubber tree plant. Oops, there goes another Confederate statue. I wonder how they plan to move Stone Mountain?
Retired rich
I sure would like to be the person who sold all of those orange traffic barrels to the city. He must have made a fortune.
Run a tab
Two Democrats walk into a bar. They demand that everyone else pays for their drinks.
Faith rewarded
Every day I wake up wondering what stupid, thoughtless, or selfish thing Trump is going to say, or do, or tweet; and he never disappoints.
Growth and gas
Trump is creating jobs by selling American goods overseas. Meanwhile the Democratic politicians and media allies are worsening global warming with their methane production.
Read a book, sir
President Trump claims he is the victim of the “single greatest witch hunt in American history.” Shows what a poor knowledge of American history he has.
