Sound Off

May 29, 2017 12:39 PM

Sound Off for May 30, 2017

Parse this

All Democrats are guilty of a hate crime. They make me hate them.

Nostalgia

Those were the good ole days when the school board was appointed by the Grand Jury and we had good people working for our school system.

Tradeoff

I think a satisfactory compromise to Trump's travel ban would be to allow people from those countries to travel to U.S. sanctuary cities, but they have to be vetted before they can go anywhere else.

An oxymoron

The headline on Sunday’s Ledger-Enquirer said “Understanding gang law.” It’s ridiculous. Gangs are illegal.

Revisionism

One cannot and must not try to erase the past merely because it does not fit the present (New Orleans).

Don’t qualify

Theresa May said "...we experienced the worst of humanity in Manchester last night.” There's nothing human about people like that. They are subhuman demons of Satan who don't deserve existence on Earth.

Dream scenario

The best world for Putin is an economically crippled America, out of NATO, with few allies, and friendly with Russia. By backing Trump, he got it.

Trouble enough

What do we need enemies for with a president like Trump?

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Columbus, Phenix City weather for May 29 from WRBL's Cody Nickel

Columbus, Phenix City weather for May 29 from WRBL's Cody Nickel 1:24

Columbus, Phenix City weather for May 29 from WRBL's Cody Nickel
Fort Mitchell National Cemetery Memorial Day Program 1:38

Fort Mitchell National Cemetery Memorial Day Program
Central High students are 0:31

Central High students are "glad they made it"

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos