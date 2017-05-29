Sound Off for May 30, 2017

Parse this
All Democrats are guilty of a hate crime. They make me hate them.
Nostalgia
Those were the good ole days when the school board was appointed by the Grand Jury and we had good people working for our school system.
Tradeoff
I think a satisfactory compromise to Trump's travel ban would be to allow people from those countries to travel to U.S. sanctuary cities, but they have to be vetted before they can go anywhere else.
An oxymoron
The headline on Sunday’s Ledger-Enquirer said “Understanding gang law.” It’s ridiculous. Gangs are illegal.
Revisionism
One cannot and must not try to erase the past merely because it does not fit the present (New Orleans).
Don’t qualify
Theresa May said "...we experienced the worst of humanity in Manchester last night.” There's nothing human about people like that. They are subhuman demons of Satan who don't deserve existence on Earth.
Dream scenario
The best world for Putin is an economically crippled America, out of NATO, with few allies, and friendly with Russia. By backing Trump, he got it.
Trouble enough
What do we need enemies for with a president like Trump?
