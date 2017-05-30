Sound Off for May 31, 2017

Didn’t work then, either
Blocking busy lanes for a "traffic study" was tried years ago in New Jersey. Apparently, no one in Columbus government heard about how popular that was.
For the greater good
Incoming presidential administrations should be able to communicate with other nations confidentially. If an obstructionist outgoing administration is monitoring, sabotaging, or leaking confidential communications, it's prudent to try to change channels like Kushner did.
Listen to yourselves
For every person who thought it was OK for a politician to assault a reporter, you have sold your soul.
Job-related injury
The biggest shortcoming of the Republican health care plan is that it lacks coverage for injuries resulting from body-slamming.
Bringing us together
Congratulations to Donald Trump! He is beginning to live up to his inaugural speech — unifying Republicans, independents and Democrats … against him.
In your corner, but ...
You're my President and I support you. But please start acting more like a President. Right now you're acting pretty much like a nut job yourself.
