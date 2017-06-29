Sound Off

June 29, 2017 10:00 AM

Sound Off for July 1, 2017

Life savers

Well done to the Columbus Dept. of Fire & Emergency Medical Services for the expert rescue of the fisherman marooned on the rocks last Tuesday evening. He was in a tricky spot.

‘Public’ education

Trump and Betsy DeVos plan to cut $8 billion from the Department of Education and give it to private schools and for-profit charters.

Lawyer up, Fido

Abused dogs in Connecticut are now represented by attorneys. We should pass the same law in Georgia.

He defines it

Our President can put his picture on a fake Time magazine cover, and that's OK; but he tells us that everything else is fake news.

Disrespect

If there is one place in Columbus that is in a most deplorable, disgraceful, shameful and unrespected condition, it would have to be the Veterans section in the Parkhill Cemetery.

‘W’ had a heart

George Bush 43 had a humane immigration plan; the Republican Party wouldn’t support him. No reason to believe after we get by the terrorist exclusion we will treat our southern neighbors any better.

A comparison

When are people going to realize that Trump has been questioned and doubted … just like they did to Jesus Christ?

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

World War II Merrill's Marauder inducted into the Ranger Hall of Fame

World War II Merrill's Marauder inducted into the Ranger Hall of Fame 10:41

World War II Merrill's Marauder inducted into the Ranger Hall of Fame
How do you know if you are a victim of identity theft? 1:20

How do you know if you are a victim of identity theft?
Georgia Power Company spokesman explains why they're closing Columbus payment center 0:58

Georgia Power Company spokesman explains why they're closing Columbus payment center

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos