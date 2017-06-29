Sound Off for July 1, 2017

Life savers
Well done to the Columbus Dept. of Fire & Emergency Medical Services for the expert rescue of the fisherman marooned on the rocks last Tuesday evening. He was in a tricky spot.
‘Public’ education
Trump and Betsy DeVos plan to cut $8 billion from the Department of Education and give it to private schools and for-profit charters.
Lawyer up, Fido
Abused dogs in Connecticut are now represented by attorneys. We should pass the same law in Georgia.
He defines it
Our President can put his picture on a fake Time magazine cover, and that's OK; but he tells us that everything else is fake news.
Disrespect
If there is one place in Columbus that is in a most deplorable, disgraceful, shameful and unrespected condition, it would have to be the Veterans section in the Parkhill Cemetery.
‘W’ had a heart
George Bush 43 had a humane immigration plan; the Republican Party wouldn’t support him. No reason to believe after we get by the terrorist exclusion we will treat our southern neighbors any better.
A comparison
When are people going to realize that Trump has been questioned and doubted … just like they did to Jesus Christ?
Comments