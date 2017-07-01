Sound Off for July 2, 2017

If it’s on our tab ...
When I'm the one paying for your EBT card, it's every bit my business.
In the right direction
President Trump’s encouragement to Senate Republicans to improve on the Republican House health care bill will save one million folks’ lives. Isn’t America great again?
Patience is the key
The Paris Climate Accords do not take effect until 2021. By that time the USA will have a new President. As Putin said, and he said it in English, “Don’t worry, be happy.”
He ought to know
It's becoming very obvious there is such a thing as Fake News. Donald Trump is the primary distributor.
Make room upstairs
Medicaid pays two-thirds of the cost for nursing home beds. With $800 billion cut by the proposed healthcare plan, get ready to move grandma or grandpa back home for you to look after.
‘Toxic’ in more ways than one
A bite from the lone star tick can cause a red meat allergy. Eating meat causes other toxic "allergens" called cancer and heart disease.
Poorly thought through
It's obvious that the "pay inconvenience" for city employees should have given an adequate amount of time for them to prep for the change. I say again new management is needed.
Thumbs down
The Columbus Burn! Is this guy serious? I guess the mascot will be called "Third Degree." Horrible, just horrible.
