Sound Off

Sound Off for July 29, 2017

July 28, 2017 10:00 AM

Columbus icon

Even though the Government Center is not made of red brick, I see it as an elegant, dignified landmark we should keep. To its critics: Ugly also is in the eye of the beholder.

The right call

Both men and women can serve in our military. Anyone not sure should not join, especially if they plan to switch sexes while enlisted. Common sense has prevailed.

Not even close

The Trump "Victims of Obamacare" photo op was a disgrace. None of those "victims" even vaguely resembled the sick and dying Americans in wheelchairs arrested by Capitol Police in front of Senate Republican offices.

Turned off

To me, tattoos and body piercings fall into the same category as smoking and cursing: The only people who are impressed by it are the last people you should be wanting to impress.

Subhead

Trump is afraid of strong competent men. He fired Comey, he is trying to run off Sessions, he second-guesses Tillerson. Work on your relationship skills, Donny. Oops — doesn’t have any.

Barren habitat

Brain-eating amoebas in Alabama waters? I say no ... the little one-cell critters would starve to death.

At the wheel

Trump's presidency is what happens when you have road rage in the Oval Office.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Columbus, Phenix City area weather for July 30 from WRBL's Carmen Rose

Columbus, Phenix City area weather for July 30 from WRBL's Carmen Rose 0:46

Columbus, Phenix City area weather for July 30 from WRBL's Carmen Rose
Attorney explains the appeal process for your property tax assessment 1:32

Attorney explains the appeal process for your property tax assessment
Columbus property owners face steep tax increases 2:24

Columbus property owners face steep tax increases

View More Video