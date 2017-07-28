Sound Off for July 29, 2017

Columbus icon
Even though the Government Center is not made of red brick, I see it as an elegant, dignified landmark we should keep. To its critics: Ugly also is in the eye of the beholder.
The right call
Both men and women can serve in our military. Anyone not sure should not join, especially if they plan to switch sexes while enlisted. Common sense has prevailed.
Not even close
The Trump "Victims of Obamacare" photo op was a disgrace. None of those "victims" even vaguely resembled the sick and dying Americans in wheelchairs arrested by Capitol Police in front of Senate Republican offices.
Turned off
To me, tattoos and body piercings fall into the same category as smoking and cursing: The only people who are impressed by it are the last people you should be wanting to impress.
Subhead
Trump is afraid of strong competent men. He fired Comey, he is trying to run off Sessions, he second-guesses Tillerson. Work on your relationship skills, Donny. Oops — doesn’t have any.
Barren habitat
Brain-eating amoebas in Alabama waters? I say no ... the little one-cell critters would starve to death.
At the wheel
Trump's presidency is what happens when you have road rage in the Oval Office.
