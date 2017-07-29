Sound Off for July 30, 2017

At least offer some answers
I'm on the tax freeze and my city councilor cannot explain why my property taxes went up over 800%. Time for a new councilor.
Inexcusable display
Donald Trump is a bellicose bully. I hope every former Boy Scout elected to Congress heard or read his speech at the Scout Jamboree. How can you support him?
Subsidizing immorality
I just found out that the military pays for Viagra. Do they provide it for unmarried personnel? Why aren't evangelicals outraged about that? That is my tax dollars going to promote sexual promiscuity.
Template talking points
You can always recognize Hillary hater contributors who get their news from the goofy online sources and talk radio. They should check a variety of sources before they send in anything.
It’s not gonna happen
Getting a humane health care bill through this Congress is impossible. They have this preexisting condition: They don't care about the old, the poor or the disabled, just the rich.
Constitutional process
Of course Trump can pardon anyone he likes. But it remains that only the House of Representative can indict a President (called impeachment) and the Senate then has the power of the verdict.
She’d be gone by now
If President Hillary Clinton had fired the FBI Director and the acting Attorney General, the Republican House would already have impeached her for obstruction of justice.
Soft sanctions
Trump equals Putin’s caddy.
