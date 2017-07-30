Sound Off

Sound Off for July 31, 2017

July 30, 2017 1:34 PM

Unwelcoming

The overgrown roadsides and medium, and the copious amounts of trash littering Williams Road at the entrance of our Welcome Center are appalling, embarrassing, and certainly not very welcoming. Please clean this up.

Upgrade

Trump traded Sean Spicer for a more skillful liar.

More concern

The newest data on brain disease from repeated head blows in football will surely make some parents think twice about allowing young children to play in football leagues.

Preexisting?

There is a rapidly spreading virus emanating from the White House. Its early symptoms are unaccountable loss of memory, followed by panic, incoherence, and belligerence.

Look it up

As horrible as sexual assault is, any priest or pastor who would do it to a church member is guilty of that plus something even worse. Jesus mentioned it: Matthew 18:6, Luke 17:2, Mark 9:42.

Fake checkmate

Arguing with a Trump supporter is like playing chess with a pigeon. No matter how good you are the bird messes on the board and struts around like it won anyway.

Wrong source

Why go to the Bible for info on climate change? Does it advise us about nuclear energy? Medical advances? Astophysics? It is not capable of helping in these matters. Is this a theocracy?

