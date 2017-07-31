Sound Off for August 1, 2017

They set the rate
If the tax commission wants to raise property taxes to ridiculously high prices, citizens should have the option to sell the property to them at that price.
Waste of time
Trump supporters don’t need to argue with anyone, the election took care of that. A pigeon is too smart to argue with a liberal.
Don’t get it
They're willing to die, get shot, have their body ripped to shreds, and face unthinkable torture. But they're unwilling to wear the uniform that matches their body. Something just isn't quite right with that.
Aggressive idocy
Doesn't anybody here believe in leaving enough room behind the car in front to stop? Driving 65 mph ten feet behind the car ahead is insanity. No wonder insurance rates are so high.
Right at home
Scaramucci, Trump’s new mouthpiece, appears to be as vulgar and paranoid as his esteemed boss.
Think again
I thought Jimmy Carter was the most inept president in my lifetime. I was wrong.
Let’s face it
After years of government scheming over healthcare it seems there are only two solutions ... either we go with Medicare for all, or seriously go after reforming the provider industry that fuels the high costs.
Comments