Sound Off

Sound Off for August 1, 2017

July 31, 2017 1:03 PM

They set the rate

If the tax commission wants to raise property taxes to ridiculously high prices, citizens should have the option to sell the property to them at that price.

Waste of time

Trump supporters don’t need to argue with anyone, the election took care of that. A pigeon is too smart to argue with a liberal.

Don’t get it

They're willing to die, get shot, have their body ripped to shreds, and face unthinkable torture. But they're unwilling to wear the uniform that matches their body. Something just isn't quite right with that.

Aggressive idocy

Doesn't anybody here believe in leaving enough room behind the car in front to stop? Driving 65 mph ten feet behind the car ahead is insanity. No wonder insurance rates are so high.

Right at home

Scaramucci, Trump’s new mouthpiece, appears to be as vulgar and paranoid as his esteemed boss.

Think again

I thought Jimmy Carter was the most inept president in my lifetime. I was wrong.

Let’s face it

After years of government scheming over healthcare it seems there are only two solutions ... either we go with Medicare for all, or seriously go after reforming the provider industry that fuels the high costs.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Officer involved in Redwine chase: "He tried to run me over...that's when I took him out"

Officer involved in Redwine chase: 3:32

Officer involved in Redwine chase: "He tried to run me over...that's when I took him out"
Watch the dash cam video of the deadly police chase of Christian Redwine 3:01

Watch the dash cam video of the deadly police chase of Christian Redwine

Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Aug. 1 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald 1:55

Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Aug. 1 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald

View More Video