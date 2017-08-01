Sound Off for August 2, 2017

... From my cold, greasy fingers
When chicken wings are outlawed, only outlaws will eat chicken wings.
Another administration role model
Trump has hired "the Mooch" to be his communications director, a foul-mouthed, quick-tempered yes man. Just the type evangelical Christians, white supremacists and other GOP idiots can look up to.
If only ...
People everywhere are praising John McCain now. Think about how great America would be if we had more leaders like him. Think about how great America would be if he had been our President.
Speaking of role models ...
It is good to see the police enforcing the distracted driving law. It will be even better if the police will obey the law.
We’re falling far short
We (that includes you) are caretakers of this country. Our job is to keep the air clean and the rivers and lakes pristine, and preserve our natural wonders for the next generation. Are we succeeding?
The silver lining
If the tax freeze had been lifted we all would soon be in the same dire predicament as many of our neighbors.
Comments