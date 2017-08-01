Sound Off

Sound Off for August 2, 2017

August 01, 2017 10:00 AM

... From my cold, greasy fingers

When chicken wings are outlawed, only outlaws will eat chicken wings.

Another administration role model

Trump has hired "the Mooch" to be his communications director, a foul-mouthed, quick-tempered yes man. Just the type evangelical Christians, white supremacists and other GOP idiots can look up to.

If only ...

People everywhere are praising John McCain now. Think about how great America would be if we had more leaders like him. Think about how great America would be if he had been our President.

Speaking of role models ...

It is good to see the police enforcing the distracted driving law. It will be even better if the police will obey the law.

We’re falling far short

We (that includes you) are caretakers of this country. Our job is to keep the air clean and the rivers and lakes pristine, and preserve our natural wonders for the next generation. Are we succeeding?

The silver lining

If the tax freeze had been lifted we all would soon be in the same dire predicament as many of our neighbors.

