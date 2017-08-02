Sound Off

Sound Off for August 3, 2017

August 02, 2017 1:40 PM

Vulgarian Rhapsody

Scara-Mooch, Scara-Mooch ... Can you do the Fandango?

Two of a kind

Hey Bernie, maybe you should move to Venezuela and help wannabe dictator Maduro destroy his country with forced socialism. He’s as whacko as you are.

But did you like it?

Chris Johnson's black/white column on August 1 was "fill space" drivel.

Personnel authority

If Trump can pardon himself, why can't he fire himself?

It’s our money — keep it here

If Congress can't agree on raising the debt ceiling (which I hope they don't) the money we sent to other countries should be cut. Not Social Security.

Champagne and caviar stamps

It's none of your business what someone uses to pay for their groceries. You just keep on paying your taxes to pay for Republican tax cuts for the rich.

Too many extra innings

Enough Bobby Howard. Let him and his ego go, please.

  Comments  

