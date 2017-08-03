Sound Off for August 4, 2017

But for one unfortunate choice ...
John McCain is my hero. If it hadn't been for Sarah Palin, he'd have made one hell of a President.
Surprised, or delighted?
Good news that Scaramucci was fired. Just remember Trump, with the support of Ivanka and Jared, hired him after knowing him for years. What did they expect? What does this say about their judgment?
Needed public safety service
CPD, continue giving citations. This week I drove next to a man reading a book on his steering wheel and a woman reading text through an intersection.
Dealing sucker cards
You have to hand it to the Republican Party — they are very good at getting people to vote against their own best interests. Why can't Republican voters see what is happening in our country?
Must have missed it
Did you see any front page stories in the Columbus L-E this week about the new record highs in the stock market, or the new GDP quarterly report? Yeah right.
Alumni association
Bumper sticker seen in Auburn: "Honk if you have served in Trump’s cabinet."
