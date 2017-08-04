Sound Off

Sound Off for August 5, 2017

August 04, 2017 10:00 AM

Tax Trix

Silly wabbit. Did you really think the city of Columbus would give up on getting all of the money out of your pocket?

Hooked

If I give you $5 today, that doesn't mean you're entitled to $5 a day from now on. That's the problem with programs like Obamacare. Once passed, everyone thinks they're permanently entitled to it.

Awkward pose

Mass media leans so far to the left they are going to fall. Goody goody goody. They can lay on their bottoms.

I’m a masochist

I miss Obama. But I also miss hemorrhoids and root canals.

Ugly reality

Leonard Pitts is absolutely right. There are hundreds of obstructions for the poor and minorities in getting a voter ID.

Bogus piety

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, daughter of Baptist preacher and former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, is a perfect example of the lying machine known as the Trump administration. Another reason I have such disgust for fake Christians.

Exec order

Wanted: General who can win in Afghanistan. Experience not necessary because after all, I know more than you.

Entitlement

Give a Republican an inch and he finally has something to feel superior about.

