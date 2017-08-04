Sound Off for August 5, 2017

Tax Trix
Silly wabbit. Did you really think the city of Columbus would give up on getting all of the money out of your pocket?
Hooked
If I give you $5 today, that doesn't mean you're entitled to $5 a day from now on. That's the problem with programs like Obamacare. Once passed, everyone thinks they're permanently entitled to it.
Awkward pose
Mass media leans so far to the left they are going to fall. Goody goody goody. They can lay on their bottoms.
I’m a masochist
I miss Obama. But I also miss hemorrhoids and root canals.
Ugly reality
Leonard Pitts is absolutely right. There are hundreds of obstructions for the poor and minorities in getting a voter ID.
Bogus piety
Sarah Huckabee Sanders, daughter of Baptist preacher and former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, is a perfect example of the lying machine known as the Trump administration. Another reason I have such disgust for fake Christians.
Exec order
Wanted: General who can win in Afghanistan. Experience not necessary because after all, I know more than you.
Entitlement
Give a Republican an inch and he finally has something to feel superior about.
