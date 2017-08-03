Sound Off for August 6, 2017

Summertime blues
I’ll be glad when fall comes. All this heat, the shootings, Donald Trump … gets on my nerves.
Shell of an analogy
A friend of mine wants to serve in the military because he wants an operation to change himself into a turtle. Doesn’t he have rights?
Slipping away
Today they come for our healthcare, Medicaid and elder-care funds. Tomorrow, our Social Security, Medicare, pensions and 401Ks.
Guilty
Hillary Clinton is the modern-day Jane Fonda. Between the two of them, I don’t know which one has the most blood on her.
Immigrant upgrade
Georgia's David Perdue and Senator Tom Cotton (both Republicans) have introduced an immigration bill that favors giving green cards to college-educated English-speaking applicants. Will we have migrant farm workers with PhDs or gardeners with MDs?
To keep in or out?
Why is Mexico's president critical of America building a border wall? Shouldn't he want his citizens to stay? Isn't it embarrassing that they want to leave? Or is he trying to get rid of them?
Godfathered in
The Don wants to cut in half our legal immigration quotas. Pure Steve Bannon. Stevie is not married to an immigrant bride. Donny might not be married to his third wife with this policy.
Bottom line
This is a vulgar country, and its misguided citizens have elected a vulgar president.
