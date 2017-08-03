Sound Off for August 7, 2017

Role model
Smiths Station defensive lineman Deondrae Williams thanking God and stressing the importance of education in announcing his football commitment to Navy, what a rare gem of a person! God bless him.
Dubious source
The polls that give Trump a 36 percent approval rating are the same polls that said Hillary would win. What good are they?
Bullseye
NRA has won. Any Tom, Dick, or Harry with evil intent can obtain a gun, including 18-year-olds who cannot legally buy or drink alcohol until they are 21.
Pessimistic
I am not quite sure why I feel this way, but after reading the L-E article on the MCSD fine arts school, I believe that the expensive and vaunted venture is doomed to mediocrity.
Space well filled
Columbus and the Ledger-Enquirer are so blessed to have Chris Johnson. His columns are some of the funniest, wittiest "fill-space drivel" I've ever read!
Embarrassing
It's a sad day when Boy Scouts of America has to issue an apology because of a speech given by Trump. It's even sadder that there are Americans who still support this man. Pitiful.
Not the enemy
The Bill Turners of the world make you realize that "progressives" who spew nothing but hate speech for "the rich" should be ashamed of themselves.
Perilous practice
Only an ignorant child would think that Twitter is an appropriate means of communicating major policy decisions for a government.
Career change
The military is not one big grand social experiment. If you want to be weird, go somewhere else to work.
Comments