Sound Off for August 8, 2017

Wonderful life
Bedford Falls instead of Pottersville. All of Columbus is indebted to you, Mr. Bill Turner. May we all strive to continue to build on the foundation this great but humble man has laid before us.
Probably not
I like to chew gum while driving to help stay alert. Am I in danger of being ticketed for distracted driving?
Royal colors
Trump considers himself the emperor, and Ivanka thinks that she is a princess. The apple doesn’t fall far from the orange.
It depends
So the majority of Harvard's incoming class are minorities. If that's the result of admitting every one of their best applicants, then more power to them! If it's not, then it's nothing but racial profiling.
Just wishing
I wish Georgia had United States senators with backbone like Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins, and yes, John McCain. Real leaders who won't just rubber stamp agendas for party instead of country.
Numbers don’t lie
The Commerce Department issued report Friday demonstrates Obama's eight years in office produced a steady growth of jobs.
Better analogy
It was wrong for the "Bachelorette" contestant to compare the KKK to the NAACP. The Black Panthers would have been appropriate, though.
Comments