Sound Off for August 9, 2017

Not the ‘what’ so much as the ‘how’
The assessor's office did due diligence for the law except on two accounts: failure to exercise common sense and showing no concern for us taxpayers. The hullabaloo that's coming, they earned all by themselves.
What was that about Obama?
President Trump is on vacation again. Another campaign promise broken. SAD.
Betrayal of his principles
Sen. John McCain voted to kill the GOP healthcare bill. Then he reached across the aisle and hugged the Democratic leaders. Does he wear a coat of many colors or is he just a Judas?
Unimpressed, to say the least
The "laying of hands" photo of Trump and evangelical preachers was one of the most disgusting spectacles I have ever witnessed. I hope there was plenty of hand sanitizer available, but that won't cleanse souls.
Not a great look, gentlemen
Hey guys — who told you that perennial five o’clock shadow looks good? Is it that hard to shave? It certainly adds the years.
Weekend docket
Was Saturday morning's paper the "Sex Crimes and Shootings" edition?
Comments