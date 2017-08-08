Sound Off

Sound Off for August 9, 2017

agosto 08, 2017 10:00 AM

Not the ‘what’ so much as the ‘how’

The assessor's office did due diligence for the law except on two accounts: failure to exercise common sense and showing no concern for us taxpayers. The hullabaloo that's coming, they earned all by themselves.

What was that about Obama?

President Trump is on vacation again. Another campaign promise broken. SAD.

Betrayal of his principles

Sen. John McCain voted to kill the GOP healthcare bill. Then he reached across the aisle and hugged the Democratic leaders. Does he wear a coat of many colors or is he just a Judas?

Unimpressed, to say the least

The "laying of hands" photo of Trump and evangelical preachers was one of the most disgusting spectacles I have ever witnessed. I hope there was plenty of hand sanitizer available, but that won't cleanse souls.

Not a great look, gentlemen

Hey guys — who told you that perennial five o’clock shadow looks good? Is it that hard to shave? It certainly adds the years.

Weekend docket

Was Saturday morning's paper the "Sex Crimes and Shootings" edition?

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

CSU president shares lesson from JFK's NASA visit

CSU president shares lesson from JFK's NASA visit 1:25

CSU president shares lesson from JFK's NASA visit
Muscogee County's newest school opens its doors to students 2:05

Muscogee County's newest school opens its doors to students
Chicken Comers in Phenix City now open 2:21

Chicken Comers in Phenix City now open

View More Video