Sound Off for August 10, 2017

Yes, but it’s a start
I just heard a reporter on Channel 9 News say we should “obey all traffic laws while driving through school zones.” Shouldn’t we be doing that everywhere?
‘Obvious’ not acceptable
A fellow at Google pens an observation of the tech industry status quo that merely states the obvious. But alas, it is considered heresy, and he is canned. Whatever happened to Google’s “do no evil”?
All in the public interest
The President had to move out of the White House because of renovation. He chose to save us some money by going to N.J. to his golf course and calling it work/vacation. Be fair now!
Facing down the threat
Kim Jong Un threatens to nuke the USA. President Trump vocally stands up to Kim. Radical Democrats, spineless Republicans and worthless media criticize our President for non-appeasement. Wait until nukes fall on the USA ...
Follow the GOP-Obama example
Is there anything more shallow than a Democrat talking about bipartisan solutions when none will vote for anything Trump proposes?
