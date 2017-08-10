Sound Off for August 11, 2017

Why go to all that trouble?
We learn that AG Lynch used a fake email account for DOJ conversations about her meeting with President Clinton. All she had to do was ask him for access to the server in his basement.
It’s about public health
People who want to screen immigrants for contagious diseases are racists, because people of color are more likely to come from disease hot spots. We should gladly risk death and disease to help foreigners, right?
Well ... that’s different
Why would Donald Trump believe our intelligence agencies about North Korean nuclear missile threats but not Russian meddling in our elections?
That would be some cleansing
Now our "dear leader" has endorsed Luther Strange for US Senator from Alabama even though God's choice Judge Moore is ready and willing to cleanse Washington of wickedness.
Not a cause for pride
City Council consists of two bullies and eight cowards. What an embarrassing show.
Cause for relief
At least our president keeps his shirt on. (Thankfully.)
