Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, August 11, 1967
Smoking Risk
Filter tip cigarettes do not effectively remove tars and nicotine from cigarette smoke, according to a report from the Roswell Park Memorial Institute at Buffalo, N.Y.
The report, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, was based on analysis of the tar nicotine contents of the smoke of nine brands of filter tip cigarettes.
Hoard Case
Investigators probing the dynamite death of a state prosecutor have released a mysterious letter apparently written by the victim, who questioned the conscience of his community in a “confession to murder” by several thousand conspirators
Investigators speculated that the letter was written shortly after Sol. Gen. Floyd Hoard took office in 1964 and began his campaign against car thieves and moonshiners.
Education
James Douglas, who was hired last Friday as new principal of Phenix City’s Central High School, said today he has decided not to take the job.
Douglas, assistant principal at Auburn High School, said he will remain in his present position. He declined to comment on his reasons.
Comments