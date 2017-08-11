Sound Off for August 12, 2017

By the numbers
John Handley High School in Winchester, Virginia announced their advanced classes will now have "proportional representation" (40% white, 35% Hispanic, 12% black, 10% mixed). Can we assume their sports teams will also have proportional representation?
Hostile powers
We know from intelligence that Russia has been arming Taliban fighters in Afghanistan. The same intelligence community Trump doesn't believe or trust. Terrorists financed by Putin, killing and maiming our brave service members.
This isn’t ‘order’
When someone is arrested, and police "rough up" a suspect, contrary to Trump-boy's tough talk it turns cops into thugs. What happened to innocent until proven guilty?
Economic savvy
Since the election, my 401K has been going up, up, up! Thank you, President Trump!
Bulletin board
Right now, I'll bet Alabama would sign for any bowl game that gets UCLA as its opponent ... and I imagine UCLA QB Josh Rosen's picture is posted in the Alabama locker room.
Diplomatic coup
Donald Trump's smartest pre-emptive strike: appoint Dennis Rodman US Ambassador to Guam.
Saturation point
I love donuts. But if I eat too many of them, I get sick of them. Same way with Donald Trump.
