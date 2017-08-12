Sound Off for August 13, 2017

Disestablishment clause
The separation of white, evangelical churches from the Republican Party will occur when the congregation becomes too poor to keep collection plates full. The time is getting closer and closer, folks.
Always courteous, professional
To all who complain about the Tag Office, I have never found anyone there rude, dismissive. impatient. Lula Huff is running an A-one shop. They’re taught to deal with rude people like you with respect.
Bottoming out ... maybe
Just when I think this presidency can’t get any worse, I’m wrong again … and again … and again.
Let customers name the price
Even UGA is falling victim to the libtard movement inundating our colleges and universities. A business professor said stressed students could have whatever grade they wanted. That certainly prepares them for a business career.
Shared culpability
Congressional Republicans who protect Donald Trump from prosecution should also be charged with obstruction of justice. They are turning our democracy into a dictatorship.
And you totally believe this, right?
Every time North Korea has a successful missile test I see Koreans celebrating on the roofs of Korean restaurants and liquor stores.
Sales pitch
The "Together 2017" public relations campaign has turned into an advertising campaign, complete with logos. Coupons coming up soon?
Do as we say ...
Donnie's daughter sells foreign made stuff, a lot of it. His wife wasn't even made in America.
Comments