Sound Off

Sound Off for August 14, 2017

August 13, 2017 1:59 PM

Good to go

People, relax, don't worry. We live close to a large military installation and will be vaporized quickly and won't suffer. I would really hate to go slowly due to radiation sickness.

Let’s hope so

Neither President Trump or the Emperor Nero would apologize for anything. Does the similarity end there?

Reagan was right

Critics scoffed at Reagan's "Star Wars" proposal because dozens of incoming nukes couldn't all be disabled. North Korea and Iran could currently fire only one or two. We should've listened — too late now!

Vigilance vacuum

Ah, you simpleminded Americans. While you were watching Duck Dynasty, Dancing With the Stars and NASCAR, we were busy installing people to destroy your weak country from within. You are such a SAD lot.

He nailed it

Trump's son has Democrats pegged … Democrats would rather see America fail than see his father be successful ... what a sad statement. Sadder still is the number of Republican politicians with a similar attitude.

Prescient insight

Remember Hillary's line? "A man you can bait with a tweet is not a man you can trust with nuclear weapons."

Not just tweeting

Message to North Korea: Do not mess with Donald Trump. He may just take your ball and go home.

