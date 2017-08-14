Sound Off for August 15, 2017

A cogent case
Mr. Randolph of the board of tax assessors has given a good account of his board's responsibilities and actions. Now if we can just bring the City Council up to speed.
Out of luck
People on fixed income can't have rent increase so what happens to them? Columbus government doesn't care. They just want the money.
‘Safe’ spaces?
Rather disappointed to see that some CSU parents and students are "surprised" that it's OK to tote a gun. Tell them to ask Rep. Pezold and Senator McKoon to vote no next time. Repeal possible?
Useful text
If Leonard Pitts had been a contributor to the Ledger-Enquirer in my youth, his section would have been good toilet paper, which along with the Sears Roebuck catalog was all that was available to us.
Summary justice
Had the driver of the car that crashed into pedestrians in Charlottesville been black, Hispanic, or Middle Eastern he would have been shot on sight.
Just slink away
If Hillary Clinton and the Democrats were running the country, we would have already apologized to North Korea, and promised to stay out of their affairs. They would be backed by the liberal news media.
Own it, Mr. Trump
They are your people, you are their leader.
