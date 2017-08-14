Sound Off

Sound Off for August 15, 2017

August 14, 2017 12:06 PM

A cogent case

Mr. Randolph of the board of tax assessors has given a good account of his board's responsibilities and actions. Now if we can just bring the City Council up to speed.

Out of luck

People on fixed income can't have rent increase so what happens to them? Columbus government doesn't care. They just want the money.

‘Safe’ spaces?

Rather disappointed to see that some CSU parents and students are "surprised" that it's OK to tote a gun. Tell them to ask Rep. Pezold and Senator McKoon to vote no next time. Repeal possible?

Useful text

If Leonard Pitts had been a contributor to the Ledger-Enquirer in my youth, his section would have been good toilet paper, which along with the Sears Roebuck catalog was all that was available to us.

Summary justice

Had the driver of the car that crashed into pedestrians in Charlottesville been black, Hispanic, or Middle Eastern he would have been shot on sight.

Just slink away

If Hillary Clinton and the Democrats were running the country, we would have already apologized to North Korea, and promised to stay out of their affairs. They would be backed by the liberal news media.

Own it, Mr. Trump

They are your people, you are their leader.

