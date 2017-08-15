Sound Off

Sound Off for August 16, 2017

August 15, 2017 10:00 AM

They’re really the ones to blame

Charlottesville city councilors' spiteful decision to insult descendants of war heroes by removing native son Gen. Robert E. Lee's statue resulted in deaths, injuries, increased polarization and hatred, and cost millions of dollars.

The map explains a lot

If the Israelis were closer geographically to North Korea the world might not be on the brink.

Advance campaign prep

Donnie must have given Stevie Bannon a day off to go to Charlottesville to organize a political rally for Donnie’s 2020 campaign.

Imaginary franchise

Guess we should name the Columbus hockey team the "Snipes" — because they don't exist.

The Bible tells him so

Texas evangelical pastor and Trump supporter Robert Jeffress has cited Romans 13 as authority from God to attack North Korea. Another false prophet giving the Anti-Christ (Trump) his OK to destroy this world.

Ready for a change

Columbus city government has been under bad city management for way to long. 2018 can't come soon enough.

