Sound Off for August 17, 2017

Inspiring, public-spirited event
What a great finale for National Night Out. Go gals and guys. Thank you, thank you, thank you for making our city safer. God Bless y’all.
Treating them as abstractions
Those aren't fictional characters whose monuments you're destroying. They're Americans. They're our ancestors. And most of them were probably less racist than Abraham Lincoln.
Countdown to ignition
Alt-right white supremacists protesting removal of a Confederate statue in Charlottesville, Virginia, were met by counter-protesters, and because Virginia is an open-carry state, members of both sides came armed. What could possibly have gone wrong?
It’ll be the BEST eclipse
I can hear ole Trump on August 21 telling his followers, "I and only I can make the sun reappear."
Presidential prerogative
If President Obama can pardon Specialist Manning, then President Trump should have no difficulty pardoning Sheriff Joe Arpaio.
Check your local listings
I heard there is a new TV program coming out this fall: Fox, Fuhrer and Friends.
