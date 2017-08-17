Sound Off for August 18, 2017

Do they still seem paranoid?
If you are one of those who ridicule the “Doomsday Preppers” program on television, you might want to rethink your position.
Innuendo, but no facts
Opinion writer Rex Huppke criticizes the Google employee's theories about why there are more men than women in tech jobs, yet offers no alternate reasons, implying that overt sexism must be the cause.
Operation Eclipse
Could it be that Kim Jong Un believes the American defense apparatus is solar-powered and he intends to launch his "middle of August" missiles on the 21st?
We paid — we should collect
FDR said it best: Social Security isn’t Congress’ piggy bank. It’s your retirement.
Apolitical purity
So we are told the Board of Tax Assessors is not a political board. I guess they were appointed by their favorite cashier at Publix or Wal-Mart.
Relativity is everything
Four of the eight candidates running for mayor of Detroit are felons. And we thought Alabama was bad.
