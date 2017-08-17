Sound Off

Sound Off for August 18, 2017

August 17, 2017 10:00 AM

Do they still seem paranoid?

If you are one of those who ridicule the “Doomsday Preppers” program on television, you might want to rethink your position.

Innuendo, but no facts

Opinion writer Rex Huppke criticizes the Google employee's theories about why there are more men than women in tech jobs, yet offers no alternate reasons, implying that overt sexism must be the cause.

Operation Eclipse

Could it be that Kim Jong Un believes the American defense apparatus is solar-powered and he intends to launch his "middle of August" missiles on the 21st?

We paid — we should collect

FDR said it best: Social Security isn’t Congress’ piggy bank. It’s your retirement.

Apolitical purity

So we are told the Board of Tax Assessors is not a political board. I guess they were appointed by their favorite cashier at Publix or Wal-Mart.

Relativity is everything

Four of the eight candidates running for mayor of Detroit are felons. And we thought Alabama was bad.

