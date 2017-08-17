Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, August 18, 1967
Social Security
Third District Rep. Jack Brinkley today called his vote Thursday in the U.S. House of Representatives against increased Social Security benefits “consistent” with his intention to vote against a proposed 10 percent federal income tax surcharge, foreign aid and additional poverty program appropriations.
Maddox Apology
Phenix City Mayor Lee Lott said today Georgia Gov. Lester Maddox called him on the telephone this morning and apologized for a statement which compared Jackson County, Ga., to Phenix City. “The governor said he had no intent of comparing Jackson County, Ga., with Phenix City as we are today,” Mayor Lott said. “He said his reference was intended to be compared with Phenix City some 14 or 15 years ago.
Med School Nixed
The chairman of the House University Systems Committee charged Gov. Lester Maddox’ proposal for construction of a medical college in Columbus as unsound, and predicted that it will be cast aside by the General Assembly.
