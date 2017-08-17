Sound Off

Looking Back

August 17, 2017 4:06 PM

Fifty years ago today, August 18, 1967

Social Security

Third District Rep. Jack Brinkley today called his vote Thursday in the U.S. House of Representatives against increased Social Security benefits “consistent” with his intention to vote against a proposed 10 percent federal income tax surcharge, foreign aid and additional poverty program appropriations.

Maddox Apology

Phenix City Mayor Lee Lott said today Georgia Gov. Lester Maddox called him on the telephone this morning and apologized for a statement which compared Jackson County, Ga., to Phenix City. “The governor said he had no intent of comparing Jackson County, Ga., with Phenix City as we are today,” Mayor Lott said. “He said his reference was intended to be compared with Phenix City some 14 or 15 years ago.

Med School Nixed

The chairman of the House University Systems Committee charged Gov. Lester Maddox’ proposal for construction of a medical college in Columbus as unsound, and predicted that it will be cast aside by the General Assembly.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Partnership provides free baby supplies to people during Mobile Diaper Day event

Partnership provides free baby supplies to people during Mobile Diaper Day event 1:03

Partnership provides free baby supplies to people during Mobile Diaper Day event
What do citizens think about the Columbus Confederate memorial? 1:54

What do citizens think about the Columbus Confederate memorial?
Mayor Tomlinson explains history of Confederate markers in Columbus 4:25

Mayor Tomlinson explains history of Confederate markers in Columbus

View More Video