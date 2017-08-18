Sound Off for August 19, 2017

Relativity
If you're standing too far out in left field, that centerfielder appears to be in right field and the right fielder appears to be too far to the right. It's time to consider repositioning.
More relativity
Manning served seven years before Obama’s pardon. Give "Sheriff Joe" a year in a pink uniform and cut off his air conditioning before you let him go — justice served.
By definition
Stupidity is wanting the truth, searching for the truth and believing the lies, which equals Trumpetts.
Calm down
Leave our statues and memorials alone and keep our city patriotic! Get a grip, accept historical facts that Benning was a civil war general, Columbus sold natives as slaves in Europe, and move on.
Graphic irony
The cartoon "Non Sequitur" is printed so small that most folks who will understand and appreciate it can't read it.
Job well done
A huge thank you to the Columbus Consolidated Government’s forestry department for handling a problem tree in my yard. They were respectful in all aspects, even the cleanup.
Familiar style
Chris Johnson is a Lewis Grizzard wannabe.
Hot reading
Is the city in so much debt that it can’t pay to have the air conditioner at the public library repaired?
Comments