Sound Off

Sound Off for August 19, 2017

August 18, 2017 10:00 AM

Relativity

If you're standing too far out in left field, that centerfielder appears to be in right field and the right fielder appears to be too far to the right. It's time to consider repositioning.

More relativity

Manning served seven years before Obama’s pardon. Give "Sheriff Joe" a year in a pink uniform and cut off his air conditioning before you let him go — justice served.

By definition

Stupidity is wanting the truth, searching for the truth and believing the lies, which equals Trumpetts.

Calm down

Leave our statues and memorials alone and keep our city patriotic! Get a grip, accept historical facts that Benning was a civil war general, Columbus sold natives as slaves in Europe, and move on.

Graphic irony

The cartoon "Non Sequitur" is printed so small that most folks who will understand and appreciate it can't read it.

Job well done

A huge thank you to the Columbus Consolidated Government’s forestry department for handling a problem tree in my yard. They were respectful in all aspects, even the cleanup.

Familiar style

Chris Johnson is a Lewis Grizzard wannabe.

Hot reading

Is the city in so much debt that it can’t pay to have the air conditioner at the public library repaired?

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Historic monument bears the carved initials of a young man's great-greatandfather

Historic monument bears the carved initials of a young man's great-greatandfather 1:31

Historic monument bears the carved initials of a young man's great-greatandfather
Columbus State professor talks about the Confederate monument on Broadway 1:45

Columbus State professor talks about the Confederate monument on Broadway
Columbus NAACP president calls to remove Confederate monument on Broadway 1:18

Columbus NAACP president calls to remove Confederate monument on Broadway

View More Video