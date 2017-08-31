Sound Off

Sound Off for September 1, 2017

August 31, 2017 10:00 AM

Driverless cars are here?

What do you think about drivers when the seat is reclined and you can’t see their heads?

Editorial efficiency

I am saving a lot of time now. I stop reading Pitts after his first factual error.

Appalling account

Harris County Gestapo: Have consensual sex with me or I will lock you up. Really? That’s what goes on in Harris County?

Deny it if you choose

As a result of a warmer atmosphere and seas, Harvey is what climate change resembles.

We’ve seen this before

You can bet slumlord Jared Kushner is thinking of how to displace poor, flooded-out Texans and buy their property cheap to convert into high value. It happened in New Orleans.

Common-sense agenda

It’s a pity the Democratic Party can’t express national goals such as jobs, infrastructure, healthcare, reasonable immigration policy. Seems simple to me.

