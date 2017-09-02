Sound Off

September 2, 2017 6:39 PM

Sound Off for September 3, 2017

Oops — missed it

Six seconds. That’s how long the green light stays on when you turn left from Veterans onto Whittlesey. DOT, please fix this.

Don Quijongun

I think we should build a row of windmills along the DMZ and give Kim Jong Un a donkey. That'll keep him occupied for a long time.

Curious

Just wondering if Houston is a sanctuary city.

Career-ending choices

It's too bad that Columbus Regional didn't make its much-needed change at the top before some of its best RNs were forced to retire.

Team effort

Hurricane Harvey. Mother Nature fueled by man.

Another easy call

If you throw urine-filled balloons at people and punch them in the face, you are not a good person.

There are better ways

I don't think the border wall is a symbol of hate or racism but I do think it's a wasteful, inefficient boondoggle. Dusty just described it perfectly: "a simplistically tangible symbol for a complex reality."

Media myth

Virtually everyone's a racist now, according to the only actual racists — the journalists creating racial animosity and hatred with their false accusations of racism and white supremacy. "Racist" means nothing now.

Costly respite

Too bad it took a catastrophe like Harvey to give us a few days’ rest from Twitter Boy’s fingers.

Related content

Sound Off

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Family of victim in Henson Avenue homicide says he ran with bad crowd 2:14

Family of victim in Henson Avenue homicide says he ran with bad crowd

Pause
What's a balloon meister? Find out here. 1:22

What's a balloon meister? Find out here.

Watch local comedian James Etchison perform at Laughing Skull in Atlanta 4:12

Watch local comedian James Etchison perform at Laughing Skull in Atlanta

Spotliight on Daniel Rhodes, online seller 1:53

Spotliight on Daniel Rhodes, online seller

These high school students launched weather balloons to edge of space to observe eclipse 2:35

These high school students launched weather balloons to edge of space to observe eclipse

File video: Keonte Chavis' family reacts to her murder in August 2014. 5:07

File video: Keonte Chavis' family reacts to her murder in August 2014.

Animal Control pulls dog from Chattahoochee River 1:01

Animal Control pulls dog from Chattahoochee River

Alabama football fans in Phenix City show their spirit 1:18

Alabama football fans in Phenix City show their spirit

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:01

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot

Keonte Chavis' father says that his daughter would 'light up a room' 2:40

Keonte Chavis' father says that his daughter would "light up a room"

  • Blue Devils cheer with their team Fat Heads

    Columbus High students cheer on their Blue Devils with large Fat Heads of the players

Blue Devils cheer with their team Fat Heads

View more video

Sound Off