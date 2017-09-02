Sound Off for September 3, 2017

Oops — missed it
Six seconds. That’s how long the green light stays on when you turn left from Veterans onto Whittlesey. DOT, please fix this.
Don Quijongun
I think we should build a row of windmills along the DMZ and give Kim Jong Un a donkey. That'll keep him occupied for a long time.
Curious
Just wondering if Houston is a sanctuary city.
Career-ending choices
It's too bad that Columbus Regional didn't make its much-needed change at the top before some of its best RNs were forced to retire.
Team effort
Hurricane Harvey. Mother Nature fueled by man.
Another easy call
If you throw urine-filled balloons at people and punch them in the face, you are not a good person.
There are better ways
I don't think the border wall is a symbol of hate or racism but I do think it's a wasteful, inefficient boondoggle. Dusty just described it perfectly: "a simplistically tangible symbol for a complex reality."
Media myth
Virtually everyone's a racist now, according to the only actual racists — the journalists creating racial animosity and hatred with their false accusations of racism and white supremacy. "Racist" means nothing now.
Costly respite
Too bad it took a catastrophe like Harvey to give us a few days’ rest from Twitter Boy’s fingers.
