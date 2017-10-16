Sound Off

Sound Off for October 17, 2017

October 16, 2017 2:44 PM

Culture shock

I'm old enough to remember when a transistor was a radio, not a sibling who used to be a guy.

In perspective

I worship God, not the flag.

Go for it, dude

If girls could join the Boy Scouts now, then men should be allowed to participate in the Miss America pageant.

A sad irony

The teacher who used a racial slur is receiving the hate that she was trying to discuss with those students.

Future threat

Illegal immigrant supporters claim they're just taking unwanted jobs. What makes these idiots believe illegal aliens' children will pick peaches, too? No, they'll take jobs our children and grandchildren would have landed after graduation.

Morning sickness

Could the Ledger avoid filling the whole top fold of the front page with an oversized picture of our dangerous President? I would rather read a page or two before throwing up.

Works both ways

Ford Motor Company spoke in support of Anthem protestors, saying "We respect the right of individuals to express their views ..." And law enforcement agencies across America have the right to purchase their vehicles elsewhere.

In a word

The teacher situation is idiocracy at its best.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • School raises money for United Way with "fun-raiser"

    Columbus Technical College hosted Tuesday afternoon a ‘fun-raiser’ in front of the Wright Health Sciences Center to raise money for United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley. The event featured a karaoke contest with a top prize of $100, games, a $4 combo meal attendees could purchase, ice cream and even an old fashioned cake walk. Pictured here is one of the cakes up for grabs in the cake walk. Proceeds from all the activities go to the school's contribution to the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley.

School raises money for United Way with "fun-raiser"

School raises money for United Way with 1:29

School raises money for United Way with "fun-raiser"
Prosecutors say gang member had $40,000 in drug money when he was killed 2:41

Prosecutors say gang member had $40,000 in drug money when he was killed
Columbus police chief says $1 million cocaine bust is one of the largest by department 2:57

Columbus police chief says $1 million cocaine bust is one of the largest by department

View More Video