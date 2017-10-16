Sound Off for October 17, 2017

Culture shock
I'm old enough to remember when a transistor was a radio, not a sibling who used to be a guy.
In perspective
I worship God, not the flag.
Go for it, dude
If girls could join the Boy Scouts now, then men should be allowed to participate in the Miss America pageant.
A sad irony
The teacher who used a racial slur is receiving the hate that she was trying to discuss with those students.
Future threat
Illegal immigrant supporters claim they're just taking unwanted jobs. What makes these idiots believe illegal aliens' children will pick peaches, too? No, they'll take jobs our children and grandchildren would have landed after graduation.
Morning sickness
Could the Ledger avoid filling the whole top fold of the front page with an oversized picture of our dangerous President? I would rather read a page or two before throwing up.
Works both ways
Ford Motor Company spoke in support of Anthem protestors, saying "We respect the right of individuals to express their views ..." And law enforcement agencies across America have the right to purchase their vehicles elsewhere.
In a word
The teacher situation is idiocracy at its best.
