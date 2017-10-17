Sound Off for October 18, 2017

Liberty’s symbols and liberty’s reality
I’m a Vietnam veteran and in no way upset about “taking a knee.” That’s what we fought for.
User fee for living?
The Columbus health department charged me $25 for a copy of my birth certificate. Please explain to me how that can be.
Back to the drawing board
They say history repeats itself; research and get back to me. Donald (George Wallace) Trump, Mike (Lester Maddox) Pence, Jerry (Bull Connor) Jones. We haven't learned anything.
Not a partisan strain of sleaze
Don't expect Democrats to canonize Harvey Weinstein any more than you Republicans hero-worship sexual harassers like Roger Ailes, Bill O'Reilly or Donald Trump.
... And the shoe drops
If girls can join the Boy Scouts, my sons want to know if they can join the Girl Scouts.
Subhead
As an Eagle Scout from the ‘60s, you’d think my BP would rise when the BSA announced girls could join. It didn’t. If a woman can earn a Ranger tab, she can surely be an Eagle.
Comments