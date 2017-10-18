Sound Off

Sound Off for October 19, 2017

October 18, 2017 1:30 PM

It blows up lots of things

What causes some folks to make a small bubble into a hot air balloon? Money.

Perpetual priorities paradox

Americans should pay childcare workers and teachers more for working five days a week rather than millions paid to NFL players for a couple of hours a week..

Speaking of priorities

Taking a knee isn't as bad as golfing all weekend while Americans who have died for this country are forgotten.

A matter of respect, not reverence

No one is asking people to worship the flag, but to respect it. It represents the ones that fought for your freedom to worship God and all other freedoms we all have and take for granted.

From social offense to felony

Liberal left demands on political correctness have gotten so extreme that using the "N" word, making a sexist comment, or expressing religious sayings will soon be a criminal offense punishable by a fine and/or jail.

A voice we need now

Why can't there be more heroes like Col. David Hackworth? This brave warrior, not just on the battlefield, was courageous enough to stand up and ask why this country blindly followed a fool into war.

