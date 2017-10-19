Sound Off

Sound Off for October 20, 2017

October 19, 2017 10:00 AM

None who are without sin ...?

Does the School Board provide stones for its public agenda sessions or do you have to bring your own?

Narcissism as global threat

This world will stand by and let two idiots get us in a war where many innocent people get killed. How do we stop this?

Symbol of values and sacrifice

The right way is not to worship the flag, but to respect it for everything that it stands for.

You’re right about that, sir

Trump quote: “No persons are more frequently wrong than those who will not admit they are wrong.”

In a ‘winners’ and ‘losers’ world ...

Hillary Clinton doesn’t respect the flag, she supports those who do not respect the flag, and she wanted to be President? Who in the world does she think she is? A loser, that’s what.

I’ve been called a lot worse

All the talk about racial words is getting out of hand. If a black person referred to me as a “cracker” I would say, saltine or Ritz? … and move on.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Attorney says ex-deputy succumbed to 'temptations he had as a law enforcement officer to flirt with women'

    Superior Court Judge Bobby Peters sentenced Thomas Carl Pierson to 17 years with eight years to serve on two counts of sexual assault on a person in custody and six other charges

Attorney says ex-deputy succumbed to 'temptations he had as a law enforcement officer to flirt with women'

Attorney says ex-deputy succumbed to 'temptations he had as a law enforcement officer to flirt with women' 2:24

Attorney says ex-deputy succumbed to 'temptations he had as a law enforcement officer to flirt with women'
Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Oct. 20 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald 1:59

Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Oct. 20 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald
Stewart Community Home needs financial help 2:57

Stewart Community Home needs financial help

View More Video