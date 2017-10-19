Sound Off for October 20, 2017

None who are without sin ...?
Does the School Board provide stones for its public agenda sessions or do you have to bring your own?
Narcissism as global threat
This world will stand by and let two idiots get us in a war where many innocent people get killed. How do we stop this?
Symbol of values and sacrifice
The right way is not to worship the flag, but to respect it for everything that it stands for.
You’re right about that, sir
Trump quote: “No persons are more frequently wrong than those who will not admit they are wrong.”
In a ‘winners’ and ‘losers’ world ...
Hillary Clinton doesn’t respect the flag, she supports those who do not respect the flag, and she wanted to be President? Who in the world does she think she is? A loser, that’s what.
I’ve been called a lot worse
All the talk about racial words is getting out of hand. If a black person referred to me as a “cracker” I would say, saltine or Ritz? … and move on.
Comments