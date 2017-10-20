Sound Off for October 21, 2017

Greater threat
Our President should seriously consider building that wall around the pharmaceutical distributors to reduce the severity of the drug problem.
Some ‘welcome’
To those dumping household garbage and trash on the Exit 12 on-ramp, please stop. Our Welcome Center is right down the road. What must visitors think of us when household garbage is strewn everywhere?
You’re tardy
If you haven't taught your child courtesy, respect, discipline, and the value of education, then your child is already on the pipeline to prison and there's nothing free daycare (public schools) can do about it.
Odd distinction
In school I can kneel in protest of the flag and the nation, but I cannot kneel in prayer. Aren’t both speech?
Do your jobs
Ben Bradlee, Washington Post, Watergate; Ralph McGill, Atlanta Constitution, anti-segregationist; great editors. Today’s editors, don’t give in to Dotard Donnie. The country needs you.
Net export
TSYS CEO gets $2 million to leave, profits up every quarter, but they continue to eliminate jobs locally. Disgusting.
... And so on
We need more guns in society to protect us from the fact that we have more guns in society to protect us from the fact that we have more guns in society to protect us ...
