Sound Off for October 22, 2017

October 21, 2017 7:27 PM

Needed voice of reason

John Thomas again brings common sense to the school board instead of exhibiting some of their knee-jerk reactions in the past.

Thankless job

Superintendent David Lewis, you have our backs, sir. You really have your hands full.

Others feel otherwise

Brave military who read these words: It is apparent your commander in chief does not care if you make the ultimate sacrifice. Your death is not enough to satisfy his bloated ego. SAD!

Could be worse

Will and Pitts continue to write their predictable anti-Trump columns, never considering that no matter how bad they claim things are, America is so blessed to have avoided President Hillary.

Take it from a patriot, Bob

Col. Simpson, we'll take our chances using our "puny firearms collections." Thirty million civilians with small arms could defeat an oppressive government, especially after most of the military joins the patriots' side.

Creature of his habitat

Harvey Weinstein: the poster child of self-righteousness for the Hollywood he runs and the Democrats he funds.

Long-term negligence

Why was our Government Center allowed to get into such disrepair? The occupants should have known about continuing depreciation. If your home isn't submitted to annual repair and upkeep it would be ready for replacement.

You, of all people ...

Evangelical Christians by their continued support of an evil tyrant are pushing this country to ruin. Shame on you and your blind ignorance.

