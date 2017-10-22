Sound Off for October 23, 2017

More common
Artificial intelligence doesn’t pose nearly as big a threat to our national security as natural stupidity.
Well, you read it
To quote Mark Twain, “A person who can read and doesn’t read is as ignorant as a person that can’t read.” I got that out of the Ledger.
The new rules
Don't question authority... Trust your leader... We know what's best for you... Don't believe what you hear, only what we say... It is wrong for you to think; we will tell you what to think...
A compromise
Regarding Scouting, we've been committing a tremendous wrong for too long. The way to correct that wrong is not to let girls become Eagle Scouts. It's to recognize Gold Scouts as equals to Eagle Scouts.
Only fair
Since police are writing tickets for distracted drivers, it is about time they write tickets to themselves for illegal lane changes and illegal turns. Many do not use their directional signals.
Change of heart
I grew up hunting, but now with all the murder and mayhem caused by guns, I don’t want a gun anymore.
Not her call
Hillary says she’s not going anywhere. Evidently, she doesn’t realize that she is not the one to determine that.
Comments