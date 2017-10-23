Sound Off

Sound Off for October 24, 2017

October 23, 2017 10:00 AM

Weekend peace

I’m enjoying my Sunday evenings rather than watching NFL football.

A better idea

Instead of building a $21 billion American wall (our idea) to lock out others, why don't we instead find ways to build peace, and love our neighbors as ourselves?

Upkeep matters

Attention Columbus governmental leaders: Those painted green crosswalks will need to be maintained. You have failed and neglected to maintain anything else — like the Government Center.

Future revision

I think the War on Terror Memorial is a wonderful, wonderful thing, but I think in 100 years someone will want to tear it down.

Let it go

It's extremely unlikely the teacher who repeated a slur to teach children not to say it would do that again. Wise up, teachers. Just let them call each other names and pretend you don't hear it.

By the numbers

Scientific research has proven that one out of every three Trump supporters is just as confused as the other two.

Stand with us

I'm starting a social media effort to "Take back our pound sign." First, we assassinate whoever decided it should be called a "hashtag," then form a coalition with the "number sign" faction.

