Sound Off

Sound Off for October 25, 2017

October 24, 2017 3:18 PM

(Sound of Founders rolling in graves)

Maybe if the Constitution were in a tweet the government would finally read it.

The cost of comfort

$400,000 to get Columbus High kids out of the rain? That'll buy lots of umbrellas. And $935,000 for 65 student parking spaces? In my day we rode the bus or walked.

Worst drugs easiest to find

Alva James-Johnson's piece about drug dealers hit the nail on the head: It all starts with alcohol and cigarettes. Alcohol harms society more than all other drugs combined. Cigarettes are the leading gateway drug.

Still makes no sense

Most Christians are in church on Sundays; the orange man is at the golf course or country club. What do these people really have in common with this con man?

The smoking gun

Proof of presidential candidate collusion with Russia has finally been found — Hillary took bribes while Secretary of State to get Putin access to American uranium. Maybe that was the "reset" she referred to.

Fox business expense

Hey, O'Reilly — did that $32 million qualify for a tax deduction?

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Expert testifies about gang culture, colors during murder trial

    Besides murder and armed robbery, defendants Jacquawn Clark, Derain Waller and A’keveius Powell are accused violating Georgia’s law against committing crimes to further the interest of a gang, so prosecutors called Muscogee Sheriff’s Cpl. Jeremy Hattaway to testify to evidence the three are Bloods.

Expert testifies about gang culture, colors during murder trial

Expert testifies about gang culture, colors during murder trial 5:42

Expert testifies about gang culture, colors during murder trial
Hardaway cornerback Jakhari Thomas' interception controversy 0:25

Hardaway cornerback Jakhari Thomas' interception controversy
White House press secretary invites Georgia family to meet Trump, tour White House 1:30

White House press secretary invites Georgia family to meet Trump, tour White House

View More Video