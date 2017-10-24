Sound Off for October 25, 2017

(Sound of Founders rolling in graves)
Maybe if the Constitution were in a tweet the government would finally read it.
The cost of comfort
$400,000 to get Columbus High kids out of the rain? That'll buy lots of umbrellas. And $935,000 for 65 student parking spaces? In my day we rode the bus or walked.
Worst drugs easiest to find
Alva James-Johnson's piece about drug dealers hit the nail on the head: It all starts with alcohol and cigarettes. Alcohol harms society more than all other drugs combined. Cigarettes are the leading gateway drug.
Still makes no sense
Most Christians are in church on Sundays; the orange man is at the golf course or country club. What do these people really have in common with this con man?
The smoking gun
Proof of presidential candidate collusion with Russia has finally been found — Hillary took bribes while Secretary of State to get Putin access to American uranium. Maybe that was the "reset" she referred to.
Fox business expense
Hey, O'Reilly — did that $32 million qualify for a tax deduction?
Comments