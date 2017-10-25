Sound Off for October 26, 2017

Not a really convincing argument
A gun control advocate threatened to shoot NRA spokesperson Dana Loesch. I can't quite put my finger on it, but something seems a little out of place with that scenario ...
In the wrong hands, sounds like
Does anyone know what a Crown Victoria police interceptor is? Why would a criminal be driving one?
‘Reasonable’ the key word
Trump’s proposals to strengthen border security, use e-verify and eliminate sanctuary cities are reasonable and needed actions to most reasonable people. Unfortunately, he is trying to reach a deal with Democrats.
In no position to demean them
I served 22 years in the U.S. Army, defending the right of such as the NFL players to speak freely under the First Amendment. The Chickenhawk-in-Chief has not earned the right to denigrate them.
She needs a better home than the CIA
Lulu doesn't want to be a drug dog; maybe she would prefer a person who needs a guide/guard. Our dogs know where they are needed.
One of us can admit being wrong
Heaven help me. I voted for him, but he’s a total nut job.
