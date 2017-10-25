Sound Off

Sound Off for October 26, 2017

October 25, 2017 10:00 AM

Not a really convincing argument

A gun control advocate threatened to shoot NRA spokesperson Dana Loesch. I can't quite put my finger on it, but something seems a little out of place with that scenario ...

In the wrong hands, sounds like

Does anyone know what a Crown Victoria police interceptor is? Why would a criminal be driving one?

‘Reasonable’ the key word

Trump’s proposals to strengthen border security, use e-verify and eliminate sanctuary cities are reasonable and needed actions to most reasonable people. Unfortunately, he is trying to reach a deal with Democrats.

In no position to demean them

I served 22 years in the U.S. Army, defending the right of such as the NFL players to speak freely under the First Amendment. The Chickenhawk-in-Chief has not earned the right to denigrate them.

She needs a better home than the CIA

Lulu doesn't want to be a drug dog; maybe she would prefer a person who needs a guide/guard. Our dogs know where they are needed.

One of us can admit being wrong

Heaven help me. I voted for him, but he’s a total nut job.

