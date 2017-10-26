Sound Off

Sound Off for October 27, 2017

October 26, 2017 12:57 PM

Just ask at the desk

To the guy who ransacked my car while I was in a restaurant, you left your sunglasses. They are at the police station if you’d like to pick them up.

Not a trademark I embrace

“What Progress Has Preserved.” A wonderful name for the progress our mayor wants to preserve with our non-homestead real estate taxes.

Delayed reaction

Why are these women just now coming out to tell their story about Weinstein?

Foundational freedom

Protesting is a right bestowed upon you by the Bill of Rights. Regardless of whether they agree with the protest, all Americans should respect your right to do so.

They’re not on your side

Working-class GOP voters should be writing and calling to complain about this proposed tax cut that benefits the rich. You people who elect these weasels are hurting yourselves and your families with your poor choices.

Invitation to tragedy

Those grease traps should be abandoned, don’t you think?

