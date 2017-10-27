Sound Off for October 28, 2017

Seed and harvest
A jobs program hurts America's bottom line at first, but is a long-term investment in our future. The same is true for tax cuts.
Truth be told
Let’s get the record straight. I will not tell a lie when I say I voted for Trump, and I will do it again. I have yet to talk to anyone who says they would not vote for him again.
Going it alone?
We've informed the world we have 6,000 military in Africa alone trying to stop Muslim terrorists. Our allies should reveal how many of their sons and daughters are abroad protecting this planet. Not enough.
Mass torture
Amendment 8 protects us from cruel and unusual punishment … so why are we still having to listen to Trump talk?
Not above the law
Thank you, Judge Peters, for putting Tommy Pierson away. And I wonder what he has done that we don’t even know about.
In brief:
So it’s revealed the FBI also paid Fusion GPS for its “work.” Let’s see — I got 26 words left. Nope, no need — that says it all.
Spiritual crisis
I'm searching for a new religion, because Christians have become so corrupt. Think I'll read the book by L. Ron Hubbard, "Diuretics."
