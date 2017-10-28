Sound Off

Sound Off for October 29, 2017

October 28, 2017 1:21 PM

We have met the enemy ...

Rights give us our freedom against the government, but what about against ourselves?

Speaking of which ...

Having Steve Bannon put in people like Roy Moore in the next election will be as bad as what the Russians did to us last year.

When charity ends at home

How do you have love and peace when your neighbors are thugs and heathens?

We’re not there yet

Women can vote, run for office, and go to war, but we can’t get equal pay? I guess it’s still true that “all men are created equal” … women not included.

We reap what we’ve sown

Well, well. It looks like Trump’s chickens have come home to roost. After inflaming white power hate groups to get elected, these emboldened idiots have taken to the streets.

Values and heritage

Nothing wrong with Alabama voters choosing representatives like Moore who understand that our laws and civilization are based on the Ten Commandments and Christianity.

Definitive analysis

President Trump's comments on Harvey Weinstein's behavior toward women obviously eliminate the need for other experts to discuss the subject.

I want the big stuff

Since we have the Second Amendment, why are there exceptions? Why can't I own a .50-caliber machine gun, or maybe a stinger missile? Come on, NRA, what are you doing with my membership dues?

