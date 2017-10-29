Sound Off for October 30, 2017

Hidden ball trick
Turning politics into sport with voters picking sides rather than voting for their pocketbooks enables American billionaires to become oligarchs while voters lose healthcare, Medicare, Medicaid, SSI, public education, clean water and financial safeguards.
(Beep)
I don't have a mortgage, student loan or credit card debt; I don't need a back brace, help with collectors or “free” vacations; I don't want to participate in any survey or poll. Quit calling!
It’s just so easy
Senator Flake of Arizona is not running for re-election because he is being pushed out by crazy tea party Republicans. I can win in Georgia by claiming to be a gun-toting Jesus.
Saving the tower
If we can get the Government Center on the historic registry, it has a better chance of being preserved by the Historic Society of Columbus.
Perpetual trial
If you murder someone in Columbus the chances are pretty good that the judge will keep scheduling and rescheduling your court date so you won’t be going to court for five years.
Eyes front
Am I a distracted driver if I change my radio station while I’m driving? If so, I’m going to sue the car manufacturers for putting radios in our cars.
Disability detail
Trump may have had bone spurs, but they weren’t in his feet.
Comments