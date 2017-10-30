Sound Off

Sound Off for October 31, 2017

October 30, 2017 3:19 PM

Truly uplifting

Love the photo of police officers Reeves and Henderson playing basketball with the children! Those are definitely world-changing, peace promoting officers! Please keep us the great work!

Nation of whiners

America’s new National Anthem should be “Cry Baby,” an old 1960s song, because that’s all we do … cry.

A better brand

"What progress has preserved" has always sounded so phony, I'm glad they're retiring it. Something more inviting would be "The world's largest small town." We're the best of both.

Gee ... ya think?

I’m only a voter, but it seems to me the Democratic bigwigs should embrace national defense, health care, tax reform, infrastructure repair. But what do I know? I'm only a voter.

It needs guarding

The Bill of Rights acknowledges the right of the people to protest. The First Amendment guarantees that pea-brained politicians can't take it away.

Pssst — it’s over

Donny, you beat her! She’s not a threat. Move on up to the East Side, to health care, tax reform and infrastructure repair. Move up, get up, grow up, man up.

Odd connection

Why would the Hospital Authority of Columbus have anything to do with the River Mill Events Center?

