Sound Off for November 1, 2017

Hire him to sue him
The lawyer advertising about pain and suffering is causing those of us who watch it pain and suffering.
An inspiring sight
I just saw some JROTC students practicing in the Smiths Station parking lot. It was very impressive to watch. Some young Americans are proud of their country.
The pain lingers
Being molested or touched without permission is very difficult. I was molested at age 8 by a "family friend." Still difficult to tell others because you feel so dirty, even after 60 years.
Could have gotten a better deal
I believe my grandchildren could have built those new sculptures at the CSU campus. And they wouldn’t have charged as much.
He cites it — maybe he should read it
To the Alabamian who thinks our civilization was founded on the Ten Commandments and Christianity, read your Bible and a history book. Jesus was a Jew. Try the Beatitudes, and share them with Roy Moore.
If you say you did ...
Heaven help me. I voted for her but she’s a total con job.
Comments