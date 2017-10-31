Sound Off

Sound Off for November 1, 2017

October 31, 2017 10:00 AM

Hire him to sue him

The lawyer advertising about pain and suffering is causing those of us who watch it pain and suffering.

An inspiring sight

I just saw some JROTC students practicing in the Smiths Station parking lot. It was very impressive to watch. Some young Americans are proud of their country.

The pain lingers

Being molested or touched without permission is very difficult. I was molested at age 8 by a "family friend." Still difficult to tell others because you feel so dirty, even after 60 years.

Could have gotten a better deal

I believe my grandchildren could have built those new sculptures at the CSU campus. And they wouldn’t have charged as much.

He cites it — maybe he should read it

To the Alabamian who thinks our civilization was founded on the Ten Commandments and Christianity, read your Bible and a history book. Jesus was a Jew. Try the Beatitudes, and share them with Roy Moore.

If you say you did ...

Heaven help me. I voted for her but she’s a total con job.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Check out this "drones-eye view" of a local sports complex

    Here's a birds-eye view of the Ladonia Youth Sports Complex. Do you have something you would like to see from a few hundred feet above the ground? Send me an email at mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com with your idea and I'll see if I can make it happen.

Check out this "drones-eye view" of a local sports complex

Check out this 0:58

Check out this "drones-eye view" of a local sports complex
Sweet! Seven surprises you didn't know about Halloween 1:12

Sweet! Seven surprises you didn't know about Halloween
Young trick-or-treaters bring smiles to seniors while filling bags with candy 1:10

Young trick-or-treaters bring smiles to seniors while filling bags with candy

View More Video