Sound Off

Sound Off for November 2, 2017

November 01, 2017 1:30 PM

Never heard of him

Trumpspeak: He's an excellent guy until he gets caught, then I don't know him.

Criminal predators

"Vice-related" activities appear as an easy get-rich-quick opportunity to the desperate. What they don't realize is that they are being played by the predators at the top who already know they have the winning hand.

Don’t see the connection

So Manafort avoided taxes on income paid for helping a Ukrainian president by laundering it offshore. That crook should go to jail. But what's that got to do with Trump?

‘Preference’ isn’t the issue

Having only his movie performances to go by, I had no idea Kevin Spacey was gay and don't care. Why do some people make public declarations about their sexual prefererences?

To no useful purpose

I wouldn’t vote for Doug Jones because he is just stirring the fire. The past is dead, let it stay there.

Campaign promise fulfilled

Who knew it would take Mr. Mueller to make America great again?

